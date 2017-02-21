JPMorgan Workers' $1.85M Wage Deal OK'd After Update

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California class of JPMorgan Chase Bank employees and the bank on Friday garnered initial approval on a $1.85 million deal ending a wage dispute, securing a California federal judge's blessing eight months after he refused to sign off on their proposed deal. Lead plaintiff Saeed Hesami hit the bank with the suit two-and-a-half years ago, claiming JPMorgan's California relationship managers were shorted on overtime and not given proper meal breaks and rest periods, because they were misclassified as exempt under state and federal wage and hour law, according to his operative complaint. Hesami reached a deal with the bank last summer,...

