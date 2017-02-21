Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

JPMorgan Workers' $1.85M Wage Deal OK'd After Update

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California class of JPMorgan Chase Bank employees and the bank on Friday garnered initial approval on a $1.85 million deal ending a wage dispute, securing a California federal judge's blessing eight months after he refused to sign off on their proposed deal.

Lead plaintiff Saeed Hesami hit the bank with the suit two-and-a-half years ago, claiming JPMorgan's California relationship managers were shorted on overtime and not given proper meal breaks and rest periods, because they were misclassified as exempt under state and federal wage and hour law, according to his operative complaint.

Hesami reached a deal with the bank last summer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 21, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®