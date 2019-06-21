Trump Taps Mark Esper For Defense Secretary

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he would seek the Senate's confirmation of acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper to occupy the Pentagon's top post on a permanent basis and also nominated candidates for deputy defense secretary and secretary of the Army. Esper was unexpectedly named acting defense secretary Tuesday after the previous acting secretary and nominee for permanent DOD chief, Patrick Shanahan, abruptly withdrew from consideration, saying he was unwilling to put his family through the scrutiny of the confirmation process after reports emerged about an alleged 2010 domestic violence incident involving him and his ex-wife. Before being named acting defense secretary, Esper...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS