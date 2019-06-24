Nonprofits Urge 9th Circ. To Rethink Guatemalan's Removal

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association and other nonprofits have urged the Ninth Circuit to reconsider its panel ruling that a Guatemalan man could be deported based on an Oregon robbery conviction, arguing the state’s robbery statute is too broad to equate the man’s crime with theft under federal immigration law. In an amicus brief made public Friday, AILA argued that Oregon's robbery statute covers more than what is defined as a theft offense under the Immigration and Nationality Act because the state statute covers consensual takings, or fraud, as a "predicate act to robbery," unlike the common law definition that limits...

