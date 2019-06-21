Chancery OKs $7.9M Fee For Investors Bancorp Class Attys

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court awarded nearly $7.9 million in fees Friday to attorneys who won a reversal of stock awards issued to Investors Bancorp directors and officers in 2015, trimming what had been a $10.9 million fee request but rejecting the bank's call to grant just $1.9 million. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's decision capped a three-year battle over claims that stockholders were misled prior to grants of excessive stock awards and compensation to top executives and directors of the regional bank. The litigation included an initial Chancery Court dismissal, a reversal and remand by Delaware's Supreme Court and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS