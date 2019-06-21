'Coyote of Wall Street' Cops To Cryptocurrency Fraud

Law360, New York (June 21, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The head of cryptocurrency company CabbageTech Corp. who once went by "the Coyote of Wall Street" on Friday copped to a single fraud charge for what prosecutors said was a scheme to bilk customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by feigning to provide advisory and trading services for investors in virtual currency and misappropriating the funds. At an afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, Patrick McDonnell, 46, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to the government, McDonnell, also known as Jason Flack, painted himself as a seasoned investor with Wall Street experience...

