Deals Rumor Mill: China National Gold, Puma Energy, PG&E

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- China National Gold Group is weighing a bid for an Iamgold Corp. stake, Bloomberg reported Thursday. According to the report, the state-owned mining company has tapped advisers related to a potential bid for a stake in the Toronto-based gold producer. The potential size of the stake and a price were not detailed in the report. Bloomberg previously reported that Iamgold is considering selling all or part of the company. Puma Energy has tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help it sell assets, Reuters reported on Friday. According to the report, a sale is aimed at shrinking the Singapore-based oil company’s...

