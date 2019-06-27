How To Authenticate Social Media Evidence In Court

Law360 (June 27, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors offer Facebook posts to show that a gang leader “green lighted” the hatchet killing of a homeless man for “snitching” on him.[1] A plaintiff in an internet stalking case offers the hundreds of abusive emails she received from anonymous senders after spurning the defendant’s advances.[2] The government secures a conviction for illegal firearm possession by offering Facebook photos of the defendant with a .45 caliber pistol — but no physical evidence.[3] These cases illustrate how social media evidence has become an important feature of modern trial practice, just as it is of how we shop, work, eat, vote, watch TV...

