Antero Awarded $96M In W.Va. Gas Purchase Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Colorado state court jury has found that Washington, D.C.-area utility Washington Gas Light Co. and its wholesaling entity WGL Midstream Inc. owe some $96 million to gas extractor Antero Resources Corp. for a months-long failure to buy all the West Virginia natural gas that it promised to buy. The six-person jury in downtown Denver agreed with Antero on Thursday following a two-week trial that WGL didn't fulfill the terms of its contract to buy gas coming out of the Stonewall Gas Gathering System, a pipeline that moves Marcellus shale gas extracted from the Appalachian basin southward to an offloading point in Braxton...

