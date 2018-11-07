Taylor-Copeland, Susman Godfrey To Lead Ripple ICO Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Taylor-Copeland Law and Susman Godfrey LLP won the role of co-lead counsel in California federal court Friday in a proposed class action accusing Ripple Labs Inc. of fraudulently offering an unregistered cryptocurrency known as Ripple. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton also appointed investor Bradley Sostack lead plaintiff over a trio of digital token buyers who had vied for the position as co-lead plaintiffs, according to a brief order. No explanation was offered for the decision, but Sostack's counsel said he had suffered the largest financial losses of the investors, at $100,000. The proposed class action alleges that Ripple's online initial...

