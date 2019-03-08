Abiomed Asks 1st Circ. Not To Revive Exec's $5M Bonus Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A former Abiomed executive didn’t come close to achieving a career milestone worth $5 million in shares, the medical implant maker has told the First Circuit, saying the company wasn’t "on the brink" of a key regulatory approval when it canned him. Keisuke Suzuki can't revive his suit, which a district judge shut down in January for failing to make the case that Suzuki toiled for years to win regulatory approval for Abiomed's line of Impella heart pumps in Japan only to be fired before obtaining the green light, the Massachusetts-based manufacturer told the First Circuit on Friday. The district court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS