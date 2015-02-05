Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

German Automaker Parent Cos. Win Dismissals In Takata MDL

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Germany-based parent companies of automakers Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes won their bids to escape multidistrict litigation over the use of defective Takata Corp. air bags when a Florida federal court entered a decision Friday finding the foreign corporations were outside its jurisdiction.

Citing "the Supreme Court's cautious approach to the exercise of jurisdiction over nonresident defendants," U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno threw out the claims against Daimler AG, which owns the Mercedes...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Motor Vehicle Prod. Liability

Judge

Date Filed

February 5, 2015

