German Automaker Parent Cos. Win Dismissals In Takata MDL

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 11:11 PM EDT) -- The Germany-based parent companies of automakers Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes won their bids to escape multidistrict litigation over the use of defective Takata Corp. air bags when a Florida federal court entered a decision Friday finding the foreign corporations were outside its jurisdiction. Volkswagen vehicles head for quality control at an assembly plant. The company, along with fellow German automakers Daimler and Audi, escaped multidistrict litigation over defective air bags. (AP) Citing "the Supreme Court's cautious approach to the exercise of jurisdiction over nonresident defendants," U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno threw out the claims against Daimler AG, which owns the Mercedes...

