Huawei Says Feds Have Held Seized Tech Goods For 2 Years

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce stepped out of line by seizing a shipment of Huawei Technologies equipment as it was en route back to China and holding it for more than 20 months, the tech giant told a D.C. federal court. The shipment of telecommunications equipment was ostensibly seized to determine whether the company had obtained the proper licensing, but nearly two years on, the U.S. arm of the Chinese tech company said it still can't get any answers. In its lawsuit, which was filed Friday, Huawei said the Commerce Department has "unlawfully withheld and unreasonably delayed agency actions" that the...

