GAO Backs Army's Award Of $576M Surveillance Support Deal

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office sided with the U.S. Army on a challenge to the awarding of a $576.2 million task order for technology support services for aircraft surveillance system sensors, finding it properly evaluated weaknesses in a Virginia company's proposal. In a decision issued June 18 and made public Monday, the GAO denied United Support Services LLC's protest of the task order awarded to New Jersey-based AASKI Technology Inc. The August 2018 request for proposal was issued under the responsive strategic sourcing for services master indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, referred to as the RS3 contract. That contract was announced in...

