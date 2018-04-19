Feds Say Tapes Must Stay In Ecuador Oil Bribery Case

Law360, Miami (June 25, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors argued Tuesday that recordings of a financial adviser cannot be kept out of his bribery and money laundering case even if they violated a Florida ethics rule, but a judge said he wanted to look at the government's internal discussions approving the secret tapings. During a 3½-hour hearing in Miami, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman questioned whether the government's position makes a "toothless tiger" out of the Citizens' Protection Act. The 1999 law requires federal prosecutors to follow state bar rules, including the Florida Bar's ban on attorneys contacting a person about a matter for which they know he...

