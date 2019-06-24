Kirkland, Gibson Dunn Assist $650M Del Frisco's Purchase

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton has agreed to buy Irving, Texas-based Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc. for roughly $650 million, the companies said Monday, in a deal cooked up with help from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. The deal comes after a strategic review undertaken by Del Frisco's that began in December, according to a statement. The review, which was completed by a so-called Strategic Alternatives Review Committee, resulted in the company's board of directors determining that a deal with L Catterton was the best path forward for Del Frisco's and its shareholders. "After a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS