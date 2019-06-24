Justices Seek SG's Input In Ariz. Tax Dispute With Calif.

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court invited U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco on Monday to offer input on Arizona's claim that California overreached its taxing authority in assessing taxes on Arizona businesses and individuals with no business activities in the Golden State. The U.S. Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Noel Francisco to submit a brief in a dispute over California's assessment of its "doing business tax" on Arizona businesses and individuals. (AP) The justices asked Francisco to submit a brief addressing Arizona's attempt to haul California before the nation's highest court to determine if California violated the U.S. Constitution by assessing the state's...

