High Court Roundup: Justices Won't Hear 3 Patent Cases

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down appeals in a number of patent cases, including one that could open a new avenue for patent damages on outside-the-U.S. sales and another arguing that the Federal Circuit misapplied a test to determine patent eligibility by requiring that the invention have a "physical" improvement. Here is a look at some of the appeals the high court refused to take up. Texas Advanced Optoelectronic Solutions Inc. v. Renesas Electronics America Inc. In January, the justices had asked the solicitor general to weigh in on whether it should grant a petition for certiorari by Texas...

