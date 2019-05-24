High Court Passes On Bankrupt Coal Co. Benefits Case

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away two health benefit funds' bid for review of an Eleventh Circuit ruling that allowed a bankrupt coal company to sell its assets to buyers that refused to pick up the tab for retired coal miners' health care. The justices declined a petition filed in May by the United Mine Workers of America Combined Benefit Fund and United Mine Workers of America 1992 Benefit Plan seeking review over whether the Eleventh Circuit properly held that the federal Anti-Injunction Act doesn't stop courts from interfering with tax obligations in all instances. When companies have no...

