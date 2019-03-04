Justices Seek Gov't View On Preemption In Plane Crash Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the Office of the U.S. Solicitor General to weigh in on whether the high court should review a split Third Circuit decision that revived a widow's state law claims over a fatal plane crash, a case that turns on a question of federal preemption. The justices invited the office to present the government’s views on a circuit panel’s finding that Jill Sikkelee's strict liability and negligence claims were not conflict-preempted. Avco Corp. has said the claims are preempted by federal law since it could not have altered the design of the engine’s carburetor without preapproval...

