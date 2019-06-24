Mesh Case Has Weak Ties To Pa., J&J Tells State Justices

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson has asked Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court to restrict state courts’ ability to hear cases in which both sides are from out of state, saying that an Indiana resident who won $12.5 million over allegedly defective pelvic mesh had no business being heard in a Philadelphia court. After the state’s high court agreed in April to take up the dispute, J&J filed its opening brief on Friday, arguing that Indiana plaintiff Patricia Hammons, who won $12.5 million against J&J’s Ethicon subsidiary over pelvic support mesh that Hammons said injured her soft tissue and bladder, shouldn't have been allowed to bring the...

