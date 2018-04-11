Motive Behind Census Query 'Increasingly Clear,' Judge Says

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- New evidence paints a “disturbing picture” that the government may have been trying to discriminate against Hispanics when it planned to inquire about citizenship status on the 2020 census, a Maryland federal judge who has agreed to look at the matter a second time said Monday. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies about the census during a House Oversight Committee hearing in March. (AP) U.S. District Judge George Hazel released the opinion less than a week after he issued an order rescinding his previous trial finding that while the government had broken the law in its effort to plow forward with a...

