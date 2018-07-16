Enviros Insist On Standing At DC Circ. In FERC Pipeline Row

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- An environmental group has said its spending on air-testing and education creates standing to challenge a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order that limits the scope of climate change reviews for certain pipeline projects, asking the D.C. Circuit to reconsider an early end to the case. Otsego 2000 on Sunday filed a petition for rehearing, disagreeing with the appeals court's determination in May that it didn't have standing to challenge FERC's approval of Dominion Energy Inc.'s New Market natural gas pipeline upgrade project. FERC said in the ruling it would curtail its consideration of greenhouse gas emissions for certain pipeline proposals, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS