High Court Won't Consider Investors' Toshiba ADR Dispute

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Siding with the recommendation of the solicitor general, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the revival of an investor suit over plunges in the price of Toshiba shares that are sold in the U.S. The Japenese manufacturer had asked the high court to take a look at securities claims filed in the wake of an April 2015 announcement that it was conducting an internal investigation into its accounting practices, leading to stock price drops experienced both by holders of Toshiba Corp.’s common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and U.S. shares of its foreign stock, known as American depositary receipts....

