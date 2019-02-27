Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

High Court Passes On Ill. Post-Janus Dues Case

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a petition from Illinois home health workers seeking to recover "fair share fees" they once paid to cover the costs of collective bargaining.

That leaves in place a Seventh Circuit decision not to certify the proposed class of more than 80,000 health workers who want the roughly $32 million they've paid in fair share fees to the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois & Indiana since 2008 to be repaid in full.

James Muhammad, a spokesman for SEIU Healthcare Illinois, said in a statement that the union was pleased with the high...

Case Information

Court

Supreme Court

Nature of Suit

3440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

February 27, 2019

