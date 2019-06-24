Bristol-Myers Will Cut Top Celgene Drug To Close $74B Deal

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said Monday it will spin off one of Celgene Corp.'s most lucrative drugs to hustle the pharmaceutical companies' $74 billion tie-up to the finish line, though the drugmaker noted the deal is still behind schedule. The pharmaceutical duo is planning to drop Celgene's anti-inflammatory drug Otezla — a rising star in the market for psoriasis treatments that reportedly pulled in nearly $400 million worldwide last quarter — to push their merger closer to Federal Trade Commission approval, according to a press release from Bristol-Myers Squibb. The commitment is aimed at calming regulators' concerns over the pair's overlapping psoriasis drug...

