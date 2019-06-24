Advocacy Groups Want Info On Decision To End Nepal's TPS

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Two New York-based advocacy organizations accused the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other agencies Monday of ignoring their requests for information about the Trump administration’s decision to end temporary protected status for about 15,000 Nepali citizens living in the U.S. In a lawsuit filed in New York’s Southern District, the New York Immigration Coalition, which represents over 200 immigrants rights groups, and the nonprofit Adhikaar, which represents the interests of the Nepali community, asked the court to force the federal government to conduct a full records search in response to their nine-month-old Freedom of Information Act requests for communications between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS