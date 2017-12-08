Opioid MDL Judge Seems Open To Novel Deal Approach

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Ohio federal judge overseeing the opioid multidistrict litigation appeared receptive Tuesday to an inventive proposal to create a class of local governments to negotiate a global settlement with drug companies accused of fueling the addiction crisis, saying novel problems need novel solutions. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster — who has pressed for a settlement since the MDL was created — seemed open to a June 14 proposal by about 40 local governments to establish a "negotiation class," a bloc of cities and counties that would pursue a deal with drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies accused of stoking the opioid crisis...

