Nvidia Investors Expand Stock-Drop Suit Over Crypto Sales

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Investors in Nvidia Corp. expanded the class period for their securities suit accusing the technology company of misrepresenting its ability to keep up with a boom in cryptocurrency mining. A pair of Swedish and Dutch investment companies filed an amended complaint in California federal court on Friday, saying that since May 2017, Nvidia's top brass made it appear that a surge in the sale of graphics processing units was due to sustainable interest from computer gamers rather than a sudden demand spike from cryptocurrency miners. "Defendants repeatedly went out of their way to make misleading and false statements regarding the impact...

