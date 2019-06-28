Peckar & Abramson Launches Cybersecurity Practice

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Peckar & Abramson said it has launched a new cybersecurity and data privacy practice to help construction and infrastructure businesses prepare for and manage cyberattacks. The practice, which will be led by New York-based partner Richard Volack, will focus on planning for and reacting to cyberattacks, the firm said last Monday. The new practice responds to the increasing prevalence of breaches in the construction industry, Volack said. "We had seen, three to four years ago now, a rise in attacks against our construction company clients," Volack told Law360 Thursday. "They said, can you help us with this?" "We wanted to have...

