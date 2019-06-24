FCC's Diversity Probe Is Overdue But Shallow, Democrats Say

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has kicked off a public comment period on whether it should tighten its rules meant to promote diversity among broadcast station employees, prompting the agency’s two Democrats to label the probe as overdue but shortsighted in its scope. In the notice of proposed rulemaking made public Friday, the FCC asks for input on whether its current diversity-enforcement rules are effective and how the FCC’s oversight could be improved. For example, the agency asks whether auditors have access to relevant information about stations’ hiring procedures and whether they can accurately determine if a hiring decision preempted a job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS