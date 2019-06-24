Trump Hits Iran With New Sanctions Following Downed Drone

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Monday announced a new round of economic sanctions against Iran, denying the country’s leader access to certain financial resources and penalizing several military leaders after the country shot down a U.S. drone last week. President Donald Trump issued an executive order denying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his office and others access to U.S. financial resources. The order also allows the U.S. to cut off any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates financial transactions for those blocked by these sanctions, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said. “Today’s action follows a series of aggressive...

