Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

$925M High Enough For ViSalus Robocall Damages: Judge

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The amount that health supplement maker ViSalus may have to pay for blasting consumers with more than 1.8 million robocalls won't exceed $925 million, after an Oregon federal judge on Monday refused to triple or otherwise enhance the potential statutory damages award. 

Following an April jury trial that ended with a verdict that ViSalus had made or initiated 1,850,440 calls to residential and cellular phone lines in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the fight turned to damages, which U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon has been charged with assessing. 

The TCPA allows for statutory damages of $500 per call, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Oregon

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

October 1, 2015

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®