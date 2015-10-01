$925M High Enough For ViSalus Robocall Damages: Judge

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The amount that health supplement maker ViSalus may have to pay for blasting consumers with more than 1.8 million robocalls won't exceed $925 million, after an Oregon federal judge on Monday refused to triple or otherwise enhance the potential statutory damages award. Following an April jury trial that ended with a verdict that ViSalus had made or initiated 1,850,440 calls to residential and cellular phone lines in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the fight turned to damages, which U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon has been charged with assessing. The TCPA allows for statutory damages of $500 per call, but...

