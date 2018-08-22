Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Player Injured In Car Accident, Not On Field, NFL Says

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's retirement and disability plans hit back on Monday against a former player accusing them of cheating him out of retirement benefits, claiming instead that the ex-lineman deliberately hid information about an auto accident and attributed injuries from that accident to his playing days.

In an answer to Tyrone Keys' amended complaint, the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan and the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan filed a counterclaim, saying Keys owes nearly $800,000 in overpayments thanks to his deception.

According to the plans, after years of a neutral physician finding that Keys was not...

Florida Middle

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

August 22, 2018

