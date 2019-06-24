NJ Firm Still Hopes To Grill Tax Incentive Panel Members

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Parker McCay PA and other companies tied to Democratic powerbroker George E. Norcross III urged a New Jersey state court Monday to reconsider its previous ruling denying their bid to both cross-examine the witnesses of a task force investigating the state's tax incentive programs and to present their own witnesses. The release on June 17 of a report that suggests the firm helped author legislation that paved the way for millions in tax breaks for clients such as the insurance brokerage owned by Norcross demonstrates the "irreparable harm and unfairness" caused by the task force created by Gov. Phil Murphy, according to Monday's...

