Marshall Islands Co. Wants $1.3M Frozen During Arbitration

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A Marshall Islands-based company has asked a Louisiana federal court to pin down roughly $1.3 million of a Russian shipping company's assets during planned arbitration proceedings stemming from an allegedly breached vessel-buying agreement. Sarga International Ltd.'s complaint, filed Monday, seeks to attach some of the sale proceeds from a seized JSC Murmansk Shipping Co. vessel to secure arbitration claims that Marshall Islands-based Sarga plans to launch over the Russian company's alleged failure to deliver a promised ship. The dispute stems from a June 2018 contract wherein Sarga agreed to buy the M/V Kuzma Minin vessel from Murmansk for roughly $3.9 million....

