Trader Joe’s Beats False-Ad Suit Over Promiscuous Bees

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that accused Trader Joe's of misleading consumers about the purity of its manuka honey, saying no argument had been made that humans purposely adulterated the product — and that one can’t pursue a fraud claim against bees. The plaintiffs in the putative class action argued that Trader Joe’s mislabeled its product and committed fraud and breach of warranty because tested samples found less than 100% manuka honey in the product. But U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore ruled Monday that the honey was properly labeled under federal guidelines and that no reasonable consumer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS