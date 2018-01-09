Fed. Circ. OKs VA's Return To Disputed Benefit Approach

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs acted reasonably when it amended a disability benefits rule to reinstate its position that the "synergistic impact" of multiple disabilities cannot be considered in extraordinary benefit determinations, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday. The VA reasonably determined that excluding synergistic effects when determining extraordinary disability ratings outside its usual benefit schedule would lead to more "logical and consistent" ratings, the circuit court panel ruled in a precedential opinion, denying a petition for review by National Organization of Veterans' Advocates Inc., an advocacy group for disabled veterans. Under its amended rule, the VA still allows multiple disabilities to be...

