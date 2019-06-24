Real Estate Rumors: HAP, Prudential, Imre

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- HAP Investments has landed $55 million in financing for an East Harlem, New York, rental building, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The loan from Asia Capital Real Estate is for 2211 Third Avenue, a 108-unit property HAP built after buying the land for the building for $13 million from Tahl Propp Equities in 2014, according to the report. CGI Merchant Group has picked up a Coral Gables, Florida, office building for $54.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for 550 Biltmore, and the seller is Prudential Real Estate Investors, according to the report. The...

