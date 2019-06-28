Real Estate Rumors: Marlena Demenus, Hakimian, Aflac

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by Marlena Demenus of Sky Lake Partners has purchased a Delray Beach, Florida, apartment complex for $14.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for Latitude Delray Beach apartments, and the seller is JKM Development Partners, the journal said. Seacoast National Bank loaned $6.4 million to the buyer, according to the report. Hakimian Organization is looking to sell a luxury multifamily building in Long Island City, Queens, and will likely fetch roughly $40 million in a sale, The Real Deal reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS