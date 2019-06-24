Fla. Judicial Nominations Chair Resigns, Says Gov. Meddled

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The head of the judicial nominating commission for Brevard and Seminole counties in Florida resigned after he says Gov. Ron DeSantis meddled with what is supposed to be an independent process to select candidates for judicial seats, according to a letter made public Monday. Alan Landman, an attorney based in Melbourne, Florida, said in his June 17 resignation letter, which was made public Monday, that the governor required the JNC to put a prospective applicant on the shortlist of names to be sent to the governor's desk to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Tonya Rainwater. Landman said...

