Teva Pharma Gets Nod For $85M Opioid Deal With Okla. AG

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma state judge has signed off on an $85 million deal between Teva Pharmaceuticals and the state of Oklahoma, putting to rest the state’s suit over the company’s alleged role in the opioid crisis, according to a consent order entered Monday. Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman’s approval comes two weeks after he shot down an earlier iteration of the deal, finding it needed more work to show how it would conform to a new law governing how state-involved settlements are paid. With his blessing Monday, the state is poised to use Teva’s payment, which will be made later this week,...

