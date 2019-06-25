Burger King Franchisee Case Offers FMLA Reminders

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 12:13 PM EDT) -- On June 3, 2019, a judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama ruled that a Burger King Corp. franchisee restaurant unlawfully interfered with an employee’s rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act. In coming to this conclusion, U.S. District Judge William H. Steele noted that the employer was at fault for the employee’s failure to follow its FMLA protocol and that the employer itself failed to follow its own policies. The case highlights the crucial importance of educating all employees — management personnel included — on the requirements of the FMLA and any applicable...

