Ex-Marks Paneth Exec Pleads Guilty In Sham IP Co. Fraud

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A former Marks Paneth executive accused of setting up a sham intellectual property company and using fabricated documents to defraud investors out of $2 million pled guilty Monday to two counts of wire fraud, according to New York federal prosecutors. Steven L. Henning, a certified public accountant who briefly worked as an academic fellow at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is accused of providing false information to victims to induce them to invest in OpportunIP LLC, a company he created and which purportedly specialized in assisting other entities in taking intellectual property to market, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the...

