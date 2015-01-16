Colgate False Ad Class Cert. Washes Out In 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit won't let customers certify a class in California in a suit accusing Colgate-Palmolive Co. of falsely advertising that its Optic White toothpaste whitens teeth. In an order filed Monday, the three-judge panel found that the Central District of California had not abused its discretion when it denied consumers Jacqueline Dean and Melanie Barber class certification in their suit. In the suit, filed in January 2015, Dean and Barber claim the ingredient in Optic White that Colgate says will deeply whiten teeth, 1% hydrogen peroxide, needs to be applied to the teeth for hours, not minutes, in order to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS