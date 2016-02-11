Dentists Extract $80M From Supply Cos. In Antitrust Deal

Law360, New York (June 24, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Monday approved an $80 million cash settlement in a case in which a class of 200,000 dentists accused the country's biggest dental supply companies of colluding to fix prices on crowns, anesthetic and more. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan heard a single objector's arguments to attorney fees before blessing the $80 million deal he praised as being a "fairly large recovery" for the individual dentists in a class action that was an "extraordinarily complex antitrust case" involving vast amounts of data, including nearly one billion financial transactions. "This is no coupon settlement," Judge Cogan said, appraising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS