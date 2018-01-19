Split 9th Circ. Revives Suit Over Depositor's Ponzi Claim

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday reversed a district court’s finding that victims of a Ponzi scheme can’t go after California Bank & Trust for allegedly assisting the scam, finding in a split decision that allegations the bank knew about the fraud are plausible. The majority of the three-judge panel disagreed with U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb’s 2017 ruling that the “primary flaw” of the victims’ claims was that they weren’t customers of CB&T, and pointed to several instances of the bank’s potential knowledge that International Manufacturing Group Inc.’s latex glove import business was a sham. Although under California law banks...

