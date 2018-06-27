Insurers Recoup $270K In Coverage For Bridge Collapse

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut and Phoenix Insurance Co. permission Monday to claw back about $270,000 in defense costs they had advanced to an engineering company that was sued over the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge near Miami. U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga ordered that Travelers and Phoenix be repaid about a third of what they advanced to Figg Bridge Engineers Inc., or roughly $270,300, in connection with underlying litigation against Figg over deaths and injuries from the March 2018 bridge collapse at Florida International University. The judge agreed with the two insurers that an...

