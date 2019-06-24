Dunkin' Says Ex-Franchisees Hurt Its TM With Hiring Practices

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Dunkin' Donuts accused multiple former franchisees in Delaware federal court Monday of sullying the coffee chain's reputation and intellectual property by failing to verify whether employees hired at the restaurants are authorized to work in the U.S. The lawsuit follows the disputed termination of the franchise agreements over claims that owners with locations in Pennsylvania and Delaware engaged in illegal hiring practices in breach of their contracts, diluting the restaurant chain's registered trademarks and trade dress as a result. The suit also claims the franchisees have infringed Dunkin's IP by continuing to display the chain's registered marks and trade dress, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS