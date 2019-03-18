Subcontractors Can't Get Maritime Lien, High Court Told

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- ING Bank is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand a Fifth Circuit ruling that marine fueling subcontractors are not entitled to liens on the ships they refuel, saying both the law and the courts are clearly on its side. ING asked the court on Monday to reject NuStar Energy Services' petition for certiorari, saying that the law is clear and that four circuit courts have said general contractors, not subcontractors, get liens under those circumstances. "In the face of such unanimity among the courts of appeals, this court's further review is unwarranted to say the least," it said....

