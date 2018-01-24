Mt. Gox Investor Beats Dismissal Bid But Drops Suit Anyway

Law360 (June 25, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT) -- Despite beating a dismissal bid just one day earlier, a California investor dropped his lawsuit against the founder of defunct bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox on Tuesday with no explanation. On Monday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner turned down Mark Karpeles’ bid to dismiss the fraud and negligence claims he’s facing for allegedly ripping off Mt. Gox’s customers, including plaintiff Joseph Lack, before the exchange filed for bankruptcy in February 2014. Judge Klausner rejected Karpeles’ jurisdictional challenges to Lack’s suit, saying it would be an “absurd result” to let him evade any one state’s jurisdiction just because his company solicited customers...

